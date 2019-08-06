Comment: Future of Scotland hinges on access to science

As students across Scotland prepare to receive their exam results, I hope it means they can study a subject that inspires them. Young people are acutely aware of the human impact on the environment, demonstrated by the huge turn outs at climate change rallies earlier this year.

I want to give a shout-out to those embarking on the next step in their learning about the opportunities to study applied sciences such as industrial biotechnology, which offers the opportunity to become science literate in a subject that helps the planet by offering green alternatives to fossil fuels.

We not only need to review our “single-use” mind-set, whether that’s our fast fashion choices or ensuring we recycle where we can, we need to innovate and look at ways to turn “waste” into a wide range of products. Witness the music festivals this year, where water stations replaced selling water in plastic bottles and the London Marathon opted for edible seaweed capsules of water at mile 23. Studying industrial biotechnology will also teach you about the circular economy and how you can make, use and recycle to lessen our impact on the planet.

Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC) has been set a high bar for increasing turnover from £189 million to £900m by 2025. The grassroots level of study is what is going to future-proof the sector and we are working with teachers to inspire schoolchildren to think about science and engineering as a career choice. In my role at IBioIC I work with colleges, universities and industry to give students access to courses that match with the needs of this growing sector. Glasgow Clyde College’s HND in Industrial Biotechnology is one example of how we work with industry, academic institutions and trade bodies to provide courses and teaching to help young people transition from school to further education with a view to a career or higher education in the sector.

Our “HND Retain and Inspire Programme” is a great example of how well a collaborative approach to teaching and learning works. Students at Glasgow Clyde College benefit from industry engagement opportunities, meeting with sector experts, hearing about the latest product developments, employment opportunities and visiting behind the scenes at some of the regional biotech facilities.

These opportunities to hear from people working in the industry help to inspire students and show them the variety of roles and careers on offer in the sector. Some will choose to work after completing their college course. But for those wishing to pursue an academic route, there are also options offering direct access to second or third-year entry into many science degrees across Scotland.

Interest in studying industrial biotechnology has increased as more young people want to access courses that make a positive contribution to the environment, whether it is turning coffee grounds into a replacement for palm oil or waste langoustine shells into a replacement for cling film. IBioIC is supporting PhD researchers and start-ups that are making these incredible discoveries and driving forward innovative environmental solutions.

But if we are to make the most of the opportunities that the industrial biotechnology sector creates, more colleges in Scotland need to offer these courses to give greater access to, and engagement in, applied sciences. We are living in a decade of incredible opportunity for bio-based manufacturing, energy efficiency and making use of sustainable renewable resources. I would encourage schools and colleges to help fuel this vibrant sector with the young minds and talent it needs.

I wish all the students the best of luck and reassure them there are many routes into the world of work and study. I hope other colleges will realise the demand for new science courses that capture the interest of young people and work with IBioIC to fulfil this need.

- Rachel Clark, skills programme manager at IBioIC