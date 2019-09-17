CodeClan welcomes first industry partners to join new Highlands campus

Scottish digital skills academy CodeClan has announced the first industry partners to join its new Highlands campus in Inverness.

Companies that have joined the campus’ partner programme get early access to students on CodeClan’s full-stack web development course as part of the organisation’s match-making careers service.

The first Highland partners to join CodeClan are Tuminds, Yellow Cherry Digital, Lugo IT, Quarch Technology, Scottish National Heritage, the University of the Highlands and Islands, Teclan, Cap Gemini and Football Pools.

They will benefit from access to CodeClan’s growing calendar of industry events, use of the organisation’s venue at Wasps Creative Academy, and be the first to provide speakers and mentors for students during the course, for example.

CodeClan said its Highlands campus provides industry-led training for a new generation of software and web developers, and will help attract and retain young people in the region, create high-value jobs and ensure businesses across the region have access to skilled workers.

The first cohort of students started earlier this month.

CodeClan chief executive Melinda Matthews-Clarkson said: “CodeClan’s partners are a large part of our success to date. They give us insight into the evolution of their industries, the changing nature of their challenges and how our graduates fit into their corporate culture.

“They demonstrate the incredible diversity and range of sectors and businesses in the region. We can’t wait to introduce them to our students and help them understand the incredible opportunities available throughout the north of Scotland.”

CodeClan’s Highlands campus is run in partnership with Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) as part of the Northern Innovation Hub on behalf of the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal.

The partnership was awarded £11 million by the deal, along with £3m from the European Regional Development Fund and £2m from HIE.

CodeClan was founded in 2015, also boasting campuses in Edinburgh and Glasgow, with 750-plus graduates to date and 250 employer partners.