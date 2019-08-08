CodeClan unveils Glasgow data analysis course push

CodeClan, the Scottish digital skills academy, is rolling out its data analysis course in Glasgow following the success of an Edinburgh-based pilot.

The launch event, which is due to take place at CodeClan’s city-centre Glasgow campus on 22 August, is aimed at professionals already working with data, businesses that want to retrain existing staff, employers looking for new staff with valuable data skills and career changers who want to “future proof their career with a valuable new set of skills”.

Developed in conjunction with industry experts including Effini and The Data Lab, the course has been built upon the same principles as CodeClan’s professional software development course, which has to date produced more than 700 new graduates for Scotland’s digital economy.

Melinda Matthews-Clarkson, the chief executive of CodeClan, said: “Since we first announced the data analysis course, enquiries from students and demand from industry partners in Glasgow has been growing.

“Now our first Edinburgh cohort is underway, we’re delighted to be able to bring the course to Glasgow and we look forward to introducing businesses, employers and students to CodeClan’s approach to teaching data analysis.”