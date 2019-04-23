CodeClan kicks off digital volunteer plan

Have your say

CodeClan is launching a voluntary initiative enabling not-for-profits and community organisations to benefit from graduates’ digital capabilities.

The digital skills academy is set to officially push the button of its Client Xperience programme at Engage Invest Exploit (EIE), a technology investor showcase held today at the University of Edinburgh’s McEwan Hall.

This follows a six-month pilot involving more than 100 student volunteers who used their programming skills to support not-for-profits and community causes, including Alzheimer Scotland, News Direct, One Cherry, Beyond Green and the Edinburgh Fringe.

The programme also aims to provides graduates with work experience opportunities, as participants design, build and manage digital projects.

CodeClan, which was originally supported by the Scottish Government, Skills Development Scotland and ScotlandIS in an effort to help bridge the digital skills gap, has campuses in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness.

Chief executive Melinda Matthews Clarkson said: “I firmly believe this new programme will make our graduates even more valuable to employers and improve their productivity at work even further.

“Being able to implement new skills on a live project at the same time as working on something with real purpose, is a win-win.”

Oliver Byrne, a sustainability advisor for Beyond Green, added: “The Client Xperience projects gave us a fantastic opportunity to make real progress on a live project.”