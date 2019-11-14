CodeBase brings legaltech innovation meet-up to Edinburgh

Tech incubator CodeBase is bringing its LawTech Bridge initiative to Scotland, with a launch event in Edinburgh this month.

The programme, in partnership with Barclays Ventures, aims to promote collaboration between legal firms and start-ups to drive technological innovation.

LawTech Bridge will debut in Scotland with a meet-up at CodeBase in Edinburgh on 27 November, featuring a keynote speech from Charlotta Cederqvist, head of business development at the Law Society for Scotland.

Speakers will also include: Pete Milligan, chief executive at legal tech business Miso; Rachel Coleman of law firm Pinsent Masons; and Callum Murray, CEO at start-up Amiqus, which last week announced a deal with Anderson Strathern.

CodeBase chief strategy officer Steven Drost said: “LawTech Bridge breaks down the barriers between law firms and start-ups and provides a forum to discuss the technological advances and innovation that are needed to future proof law and Scotland's economy.

"Meet-ups are in the DNA of the startup community and we’re now bringing this approach and start-up thinking to the legal sector. We have already seen it start to pay dividends and we’re excited to bring the initiative to Scotland in partnership with Barclays Ventures.”

Chris Grant, LawTech director at Barclays Ventures, added: “We’ve already had some incredible speakers as LawTech Bridge has gone from strength to strength in London and we’re excited to now bring the initiative to Edinburgh. Overall, we can see that we are starting to build a community among lawyers and start-ups and helping to deliver real outcomes for both.”

