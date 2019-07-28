Cocktail-focused Chill Fest Leith set for first orders

A range of bars as well as drinks brands are taking part in a Leith cocktail festival that launches on 1 August and aims to encourage locals and visitors to leave Edinburgh city centre and “embrace a more laid-back lifestyle” by the shore.

The second-ever Chill Fest Leith launches on Thursday and runs until 31 August, with 19 bars whipping up creative signature drinks – and wristband sale profits going to local charity The Junction that supports people 12- to 21-year-olds.

This year’s festival features returning bars including Sofi’s, The Lioness of Leith and Roseleaf, who will be joined by new additions such as Nauticus, Brass Monkey and the Scotch Malt Whisky Society.

Masterclasses and events from drinks brands, including Oro Gin, will take place throughout the month at partner bars. The festival is sponsored by Kinrara Gin and Central Taxis and organised by the team behind the Boda Bar Group.

Luke Fenton from Kinrara Gin said: “Being based in the Highlands, we fully appreciate the need for great surroundings and great company, as well as the time to chill and remove ourselves from the hustle and bustle. We look forward to seeing a wide range of exciting cocktails, some made with our Highland Dry and Hibiscus Gins, shaken up.”