Coaching platform Coach Logic targets investment after major client wins

Online sports coaching platform Coach Logic is set to embark on a fresh investment round on the back of contract wins in the UK and overseas.

The Edinburgh-based tech firm, which hailed continued growth in its customer base, counts England Rugby, Edinburgh Academy, Fulham FC and Harvard University among its clients.

Coach Logic is now in talks with investors as it actively fundraises to fuel its expansion plans.

To date, the company has raised £1 million from investors including Mercia Asset Management’s EIS Funds, the Scottish Investment Bank, and a a number of private investors from the UK’s business and entrepreneurial scene.

The company is chaired by Paul Reid, who founded Sigma Seven which was acquired by Capita in 2015, while Ram Mylvaganam, who founded and exited sports tech business Prozone, is a non-executive director on the board.

Chief executive and co-founder Andy Muir said: "The schools and university sectors are proving to be high-growth segments and another area with high potential is sports governing bodies and organisations who are looking to invest in improving their coaching workforce, which ultimately filters down into supporting and improving teams and players.

“We are now actively fundraising and solidifying relationships with a number of investors ahead of closing our next round."