Co-founder of Eden Mill distillery and brewery scoops industry accolade

Eden Mill co-founder Paul Miller has collected an industry Oscar for his part in putting the Scottish beer, gin and whisky brand on the world map.

Miller was presented with Global Marketer of the Year at the 22nd Academy of Marketing Science world congress at the University of Edinburgh.

The accolade recognises his global contribution to the marketing of the drinks industry along with his key role in revitalising the Scottish craft gin market and bringing whisky production back to St Andrews, Fife after 150 years.

Previous winners include Olivier Dexemple, the former marketing and development director of Coca-Cola Europe, and Rod Drury, founder and former boss of online accounting software outfit Xero.

Miller, who completed an MBA at the University of Edinburgh Business School in 2004, said: “I am thrilled to be recognised at the AMS World Marketing Congress 2019, as well as the wider marketing and business community. It’s been a tremendous few days learning from experts and peers from around the world.”

After a career with Diageo, Glenmorangie and Coors, Miller helped set up Guardbridge-based Eden Mill in 2012 and has seen it grow to an £11 million-turnover business with the goal of becoming Scotland’s first carbon neutral distillery.

Professor Tina Harrison, co-chair of the 2019 AMS congress, said: “Paul Miller receives this award in recognition of his significant contribution to the development of the Scottish gin, whisky and beer markets at home and globally.”

Eden Mill recently submitted plans for a major multi-million-pound expansion.

The planning application for a £3.1m development of new production facilities forms part of a longer term £8m investment programme.