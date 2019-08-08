Clyde Shopping Centre lands trio of new tenants

Edinburgh House Estates has secured three new tenants at Clyde Shopping Centre, while an existing occupier has expanded into larger premises.

Cook & Indi’s World Buffet Restaurant, due to open its doors in mid-September, has agreed a 15-year lease at a rent of £70,000 per annum at the Clydebank retail centre.

Discount retailer One Below launched its new store earlier this summer in the former Poundworld site, which extends to around 13,000 square foot, while toy retailer The Entertainer also opened its 3,000-sq ft store in June.

Meanwhile John Stewart Jewellers is this month relocating to a larger unit within the shopping centre, doubling the size of its previous outlet.

Isla Monteith, retail team director at Savills, which represented Edinburgh House, said: “The combination of retail and leisure makes [Clyde Shopping Centre] an appealing destination that continues to draw customers from the surrounding area who are attracted by its convenience and free car parking.”