Clyde & Co transfers Edinburgh private client team to Gillespie Macandrew

Legal firm Clyde & Co is poised to transfer its Edinburgh-based private client practice to Gillespie Macandrew.

The team, which is led by partner Nikki Dundas, carries out private client services including succession and tax planning, advice on powers of attorney, executry administration, elderly client care, commercial property transactions and ancillary advice. The team became part of Clyde & Co following its merger with Simpson & Marwick in 2015.

The transfer to Gillespie Macandrew, which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Perth, will take effect from 2 September.

The firm said that the deal further consolidates its “leading position in the Scottish private client sector” as advisers on private client, trust, tax and succession planning.

It will also allow Clyde & Co to focus on providing legal services globally across its core sectors of insurance, energy, trade and commodities, transport and infrastructure.

Clyde & Co’s residential property division in Scotland will continue to trade under the Simpson & Marwick brand.

Gillespie Macandrew chief executive Robert Graham-Campbell said: “I am delighted that this highly respected team is joining our leading private client group. We share a common commitment to the private client sector and by joining together offer an unparalleled strength in the private client and tax legal offering in Scotland.”

David Tait, managing partner for Clyde & Co Scotland, added: “Gillespie Macandrew is an excellent fit for Nikki and her team and allows them to carry on providing high quality private client work for their clients. We thank Nikki and the team for their contribution to the firm over the years and wish them all the best for the future.”