Clothing charity signs up for space in Edinburgh

A charity that provides high quality interview clothing and interview techniques to unemployed women in need has agreed a letting in Edinburgh.

Acting on behalf of a private landlord, Allied Surveyors Scotland said it had agreed the letting of 32 Annandale Street Lane to the clothing charity Smart Works. The charity also has offices in London and Manchester and counts the Duchess of Sussex as its royal patron.

Allied Surveyors’ director of commercial agency (east), Iain Mercer, said: “The speed with which we successfully let this property for the landlord underlines not only demand for offices in Edinburgh but also Leith as a destination for businesses.”

The tenant was unrepresented in the transaction.