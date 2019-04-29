Citibase launching second Aberdeen site

Flexible office space provider Citibase has announced a major expansion in Scotland with the launch of a second Aberdeen site to house hundreds of small businesses.

The firm has opened the doors to Citibase Aberdeen Hill of Rubislaw, which has capacity to provide about 17,600 square feet of serviced office space.

Citibase estimates that the site can provide accommodation for about 280 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), start-ups, entrepreneurs, and larger corporates seeking flexible accommodation.

The newly renovated centre in H1, The Hill of Rubislaw building, houses an open plan reception, business hub facilities, suites in various sizes, and an on-site café.

It also includes superfast broadband, 24-hour access, car and bicycle parking, meeting rooms and a business support services team.

This marks the company’s second centre in Aberdeen, joining its existing Queen’s Road site, and its fifth in Scotland, seeing the amount of flexible office space north of the Border increasing at a faster rate than the UK average.

Chief executive Steve Jude said: “Our most recent Citibase Business Confidence Index revealed that 71 per cent of Scottish SMEs prefer office contract lengths of less than three years, which is clear evidence that the flexible office revolution is gaining serious momentum in Scotland.

“Citibase is committed to providing Scottish SMEs with one of the best flexible office hubs in the city as demand continues to soar.”