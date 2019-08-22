‘Chronic inertia’ hurting Scots productivity

Scottish productivity is suffering from “chronic inertia” as workers feel unfulfilled but are reluctant to move roles, new research suggests.

More than two-thirds (69 per cent) of office workers in Scotland feel limited by their current job, according to research from HRC Recruitment, but just 50 per cent of those surveyed are mulling a career move.

Employees of larger organisations – those with between 100 and 249 staff – were most likely to feel unfulfilled, with 76 per cent saying their jobs limited their potential.

Political uncertainty was among the most significant contributors to workers’ reluctance, as 38 per cent agreed it has made them worried about job security. Respondents also cited a lack of confidence and potential financial implications as key factors preventing them from switching roles.

The average office employee wastes more than nine hours per month, likely as a result of feeling unmotivated or bored at work, said HRC. The recruiter said the figures reflect the wider issue of weak productivity in Scotland, which has fallen behind the rest of the UK.

Operations director Steven Ross said: “With unemployment at a record low and a limited talent pool, businesses in every industry need to be doing as much as they can to keep their staff satisfied, motivated and engaged.

“The statistics paint a telling picture of chronic inertia: it’s clear that a large proportion of our workforce in Scotland are not reaching their full potential yet, for many, this is not enough to influence their desire to apply for new roles.”