Chris Thewlis steps down as vice-chair of Social Enterprise Scotland

Chris Thewlis, the chief executive of community interest company GTS Solutions CIC, has resigned as vice-chairman of Social Enterprise Scotland.

His decision to step down after a year in the post follows his recent appointment to the policy board of the Scottish Business Resilience Centre.

Thewlis will remain on the board of Social Enterprise Scotland.

Commenting on his appointment at the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC), Thewlis said: “I was thrilled to be offered the opportunity to shape public good initiatives on a national scale as part of such a well-respected organisation.

“SBRC and GTS are aligned on mission-led values for a safer, more inclusive economy.

“Being able to add value to this goal by sharing my knowledge of the social economy and the impact that it can have through a well-respected voice that is heard across the UK and beyond is something I am very much looking forward to.”

The SBRC is a non-profit organisation which exists to support and help protect Scottish businesses.

Last month it unveiled a number of top-level changes as its chief executive steps down after nine years at the helm.

Mandy Haeburn-Little will continue to lead the threat prevention organisation until August, when her responsibilities will be shared by two other roles.