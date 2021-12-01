In a move set to divide fans of the stocking filler favourite, Terry's has joined forces with Heinz to create the "world-first festive mash-up that you didn't know you needed" in the form of their Chocolate Orange Mayo.

The blend of mayonnaise and chocolate orange segments, creme patissiere and an extra dose of orange oil is a "smooth and delicious spread that works perfectly dolloped onto your festive desserts or spread onto brioche, crumpets, pancakes, or croissants this festive season", the two brands claim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mayonnaise is not available for consumers to buy. Instead, just 200 jars can be won in a competition running until December 13.

Heinz sauces senior brand manager Maria Jantchi said: "Here at Heinz, we are always innovating, and love creating fun new limited-edition products that we know our fans will love. So, this year we set out to create the most Christmassy mayo that we could think of.

"And who better to partner with for that than the iconic Terry's Chocolate Orange, everyone's favourite Christmas treat?"

Terry's Chocolate Orange marketing controller Laure Gentil said: "Since Terry's Chocolate Orange launched in 1932 we have never stopped innovating, growing, and launching new formats and flavours to delight our loyal fans, and we are proud to be continuing this this Christmas with our mayo mash up, which works perfectly as a delicious spread."

A jar of Heinz [Seriously] Good Terry's Chocolate Orange Mayo.

Those who wish to win a jar can enter the competition via www.heinztohome.co.uk/pages/win-a-choc-orange-mayo.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.