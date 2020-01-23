Chivas boss to address Edinburgh global spirits conference

Delegates at a major global spirits industry conference being held in Edinburgh this year are set hear from the likes of the boss of Chivas Brothers.

The Worldwide Distilled Spirits Conference (WDSC) 2020 – which will focus on diversity, knowledge and innovation – is being held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre from 25 to 28 May.

Ulrich Adam, director general of trade body SpiritsEurope, will open the conference, while Jean-Christophe Coutures, chairman and chief executive of Glenlivet parent company Chivas Brothers, will conclude proceedings.

The last WDSC was held in Glasgow in 2017 - drawing attendees from almost 30 countries - and this year marks the first time the event has been held in Edinburgh since 2008. This is the seventh WDSC hosted by the Scottish section of the Institute of Brewing & Distilling and will be the biggest since the event began almost 40 years ago, with about 500 people expected to to attend.

WDSC 2020 will bring together academic, business, trade, government and media experts to share knowledge and learn about the latest innovations across all aspects of distilling. It is also a chance to showcase Scotland's successful and increasingly diverse spirits industry which comprises not just world-renowned Scotch whisky, but also gin, vodka and, more recently, rum.

Joe Arciero, chair of the WDSC 2020 organising committee, said this year's conference "is shaping up to be an event not to be missed for anyone with a thirst for knowledge about the spirits industry".

He added: “It showcases Scotland's expertise in distilled spirits and attracts speakers and delegates from across the globe who want to share their knowledge, discuss the latest innovations and look forward to future developments.”