Children’s names inspire new Glasgow business venture

Viano started as a conversation between two friends on a short trip to Barcelona. Three months later, that chat became a reality, as the doors to an exciting home and interiors shop has opened in Glasgow.

Vivien Smith and Fallon Cowley, who are also related through marriage, spent several months together last summer, having given birth to their children Luciano Cowley and Vivianna Smith. Thus, the name of the new business was created Vi…. Ano.

Both Vivien and Fallon, both in their late thirties, were looking for a new venture and began to develop the idea of a luxury interiors shop.

They found a property located on Clarkston Road, Glasgow, which was a former window design business, and they’ve transformed the space to create the look and feel they wanted.

Customers are able to feast their eyes on some gorgeous displays and get lots of great ideas for their home. There are furniture items, such as sofas, chairs and console, coffee and side tables, large statement pieces such as mirrors and clocks, and to complete the look, there’s everything from vases, cushions, ginger jars, photo frames, glasses, flower displays and candles.

Both women have an eye for detail. They’ve spent a lot of time researching and selecting the right items for their shop in a bid to inspire their customers and help them to create their perfect home.

Items aren’t merely displayed. A lot of thought has gone into the layout of the shop, which has been designed into areas like a show home.

Fallon said: “We’re offering our customers something that little bit different for their home, and we’ve had lots of great feedback in the short time we’ve been opened.”

Vivien said: “We believe that your home should tell the story of who you are and display a collection of what you love – we have everything you need to create the perfect space.”