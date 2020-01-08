Chiene + Tait’s corporate finance unit sees deals exceed £200m

Edinburgh-based accountancy firm Chiene + Tait (C+T) has hailed its expanding ­corporate finance team marking its third birthday by exceeding the £200 million threshold in deal values.

The department, which was formed in October 2016 when Paul Mason joined the firm as partner, has now completed 20-plus significant deals since its inception.

This has included various high-profile transactions in 2019, including advising US-based gene therapy company AskBio on its acquisition of Scottish biotech firm Synpromics and assisting digital ­marketing agency QueryClick on its £2m equity investment led by Archangels. Additionally, one of the C+T corporate finance division’s senior team members, Jonathan Griffiths, has been promoted to director.

The team – which is focused on “quality of advice over quantity of deals” – has grown to four, with a fifth due to start in March.

Paul Mason, head of C+T’s corporate finance team, said: “We’re pleased to have ­surpassed the £200m deal value level in a relatively short timescale.”

He also welcomed Griffiths’ promotion, saying he has helped build a robust practice that has enhanced the merger and acquisition and advisory market in Scotland, adding: “We look forward to supporting clients and helping ­generate further economic growth [in] Scotland and beyond.”