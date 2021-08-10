Chief executive named at organisation behind drive to boost Argyll visitor numbers

Cathy Craig takes up the role at Argyll and Isles Tourism Co-operative (AITC) in a “significant appointment” for the destination management organisation (DMO). She will lead ambitious growth plans to boost visitor numbers to the region, while building upon the Wild About Argyll brand.

The move comes in the same week the DMO has been awarded £350,000 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) for a three-year project to rebuild the tourism sector across Argyll and the Isles following the pandemic.

Craig is said to have played a key role in AITC in recent years following a four-year stint as volunteer director and she has also been on the board of VisitScotland for six years.

Cathy Craig brings more than 20 years’ experience with highly skilled roles in marketing and business development.

She was born in Manchester but sees herself as an adopted Scot having lived in the country for eight years with her Scots-born husband and sons.

“I am very proud to have been selected to lead AITC’s ambitious delivery plans over the coming years,” Craig said. “My passion to see Scotland succeed economically and socially combined with my deep affection for Argyll and the Isles equips me with the drive needed to deliver in this role.

“Covid-19 has had a major impact on the tourism sector and looking forward, I’m excited to work with the vibrant DMOs and businesses across Argyll and the Isles to identify opportunities to bring back our much-missed visitors and to support business leaders to achieve their own ambitions.”

DMOs are formalised membership organisations representing local tourism providers.

