Changing lives through working with horses at Cumbernauld stables

Christopher Duncan from Cumbernauld has joined the team at Tannoch Stables in Palacerigg after successfully completing the British Horse Society’s Changing Lives Through Horses programme.

Through the programme the 21-year-old former Glencryan School pupil wouldn’t has achieved awards and developed the skills necessary to enter the world of work.

Chris started volunteering at Tannoch when he was 19 and found he could achieve new skills which gave him increased confidence.

Now working in a routine environment Chris has found his vocation in the horse industry. He has joined the team of existing 15 staff at Tannoch Stables and is now looking into training for the BHS stage 1 care.