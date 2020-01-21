Changes may give high streets new lease of life

Christmas and New Year may have come and gone, but it has focussed minds on the retail sector once again.

The UK high street has experienced turmoil over the past 12 months with a knock-on effect for landlords of high street properties across the country.

It was not so long ago that when a tenant came to a break or to the end of their lease the landlord could expect to increase the rent and offer few, if any, incentives – usually rent-free periods – to new or potential occupiers.

But in the current market, it’s likely rents will fall or, at best, remain static and significant incentives could be offered to entice retail occupiers to commit to a long-term lease.

The alternative is to find a new tenant – a tricky prospect for many in the current climate.

One complication is the financial strength of tenants. This is an important part of any negotiations between a business and a landlord, known as the strength of covenant.

If a retailer appears to be in a shaky financial position, a landlord may be less inclined to offer rent-free periods.

The reverse also holds true. If an occupier can demonstrate a robust balance sheet, it will be more attractive as a tenant and it could even help the retailer to negotiate lower rents or other incentives, should the landlord see them as a secure long-term prospect.

The complex situation for retailers and property owners has led to considerable changes in the structure of leases.

Perhaps most notably, while it was once typical to secure a tenant on a 15-year lease, it is now much more likely for that to be closer to five years and, in some cases, with greater flexibility.

Likewise, while a conventional lease might include upward only five-yearly open market rent reviews, or index-linked annual RPI increases in line with the retail or consumer price indices, alternatives are being explored.

One increasingly popular example is the use of turnover-based rises, linking rent to an occupier’s turnover with uplifts triggered when pre-agreed targets are achieved.

While to date this has largely been done in shopping centres, it is a more accurate reflection of what is happening in the retail world and could become more prevalent on the high street.

There is undoubtedly an acceptance that the retail world has shifted significantly in the past year or so – vacancy rates and a wave of company voluntary arrangements and restructurings are unfortunate testaments to that fact.

Nevertheless, both the businesses themselves and landlords need to be mindful of changing circumstances and reflect what is happening in their leases for the good of the whole retail sector.

In order for it to thrive again, a transformation is needed in the next decade, a goal that will require not only funding but also strategy and decisive action.

Andrew Hill is a lease advisory partner at Knight Frank