Cathcart Associates targets growth with senior roles

Edinburgh-headquartered IT recruitment firm Cathcart Associates has made a trio of senior promotions as it looks to increase its headcount by almost a third over the next 12 months.

Stuart Manderson has been promoted from sales manager to UK sales director and will lead the firm’s growing team of sales consultants, drive internal recruitment and oversee plans for growth. He has worked at Cathcart for eight years.

Murray Simpson has been appointed as UK sales manager while in his new role as UK business development manager Liam Wilson will look to build the Cathcart brand.

Sam Wason, co-founder and joint managing director, said: “It’s an exciting time for the company as we continue to expand our operations and recruitment offering to a growing number of customers across the UK. As the UK’s tech sector continues to thrive, our specialist services as recruiters for IT businesses are in increasing demand.”

Cathcart Associates is headquartered in Edinburgh and in 2015 it opened an office in Manchester and one in Bangkok, Thailand.