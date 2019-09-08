Carse of Gowrie resort branches out with new bistro

Leisure resort Silverwood at Errol is looking to capitalise on the burgeoning foodie and wedding markets with the opening of a custom built “bistro barn”.

Owned and run by Rod Sim and his wife Adelle, Silverwood launched last year offering 13 luxury self catering lodges for sale as holiday lets just off the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

The bistro’s design is said to reflect that of a traditional log cabin, with some additional “quirky features”.

Rod Sim said: “We have two weddings booked in for this year, eight for next year, and two already booked for 2021, such is the demand for venues in this beautiful Carse of Gowrie area.

“We have realised our vision in creating this custom built structure which is both quirky and modern, a real asset to the resort.

“Most importantly, we now feel that we have established a signature style here at Silverwood, with the use of clean, modern timber.”