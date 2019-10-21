Care-focused Edinburgh firm Novacare looks to help sector tackle Brexit

Edinburgh-based Novacare has launched a project – approved for funding via Scottish Enterprise – to support the care industry with the recruitment and retention of staff in preparation for Brexit and the festive season.

The firm, a service-provider for the care sector that aims to tackle some of its main issues, said the initiative looks to “identify and address workforce issues in light of the ever-changing EU/Brexit environment”. The project is available to all Scotland-based care providers.

Novacare also cited research showing that 80 per cent of care companies are concerned about how Brexit will affect their workforce.

Its boss and co-founder Stephen Wilson said: “Our consultation project will assist care companies with attracting and sourcing higher volumes of staff, in preparation for a reduction to the usual application volumes which is anticipated to be caused by Brexit and improving the retention of existing staff which will in turn help to mitigate the risks of excessive staff leaving caused by Brexit.

“We are already in touch with a number of local authorities across Scotland and we are working with them and supporting them to share the news of this project in their respective regions.”

Businesses have a responsibility to understand all of their options and if the pool of staff has diminished already due to Brexit concerns, then it’s imperative that we support the industry by informing them around what processes need to be put into place to deal with staff recruitment and retention effectively.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh healthcare start-up Novacare rolls out cost-saving software

READ MORE: Cllr Ricky Henderson: Care site is just the job