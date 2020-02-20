Capital idea as Calgary Communications moves into new Edinburgh HQ

Branding firm Calgary Communications has opened a “cutting-edge” Scottish HQ in Edinburgh.

Bosses said that in the past six years of trading the business had built a client list which includes the likes of ScottishPower, Tesco Bank and Heineken UK, leading to the new opening in Scotland’s capital.

Jennifer Millar, director and co-owner, alongside fellow director Steve White, said: "When Calgary was established we decided against opening office premises, instead working remotely and moving around in line with clients’ demands. However the company has evolved considerably."

The firm is set to mark its official opening in early March with a launch event.