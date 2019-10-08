Canadian IT group CGI appoints Glasgow native as head of Scottish arm

Global IT and business consultancy CGI has appointed a new Scottish division chief to lead its 500 staff in the country.

Glasgow-based Lindsay McGranaghan will take the reins as business unit leader in Scotland, making her “one of the youngest people to hold such a senior position in the company’s history”, according to CGI.

'We want to continue to focus on creating the digital skill sets for a 21st century workforce', says McGranaghan. Picture: Stewart Attwood.

The 36-year-old will oversee the Montreal-based multinational’s operations across its Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Melrose offices, which have a combined total of just over 500 employees.

Her appointment comes as CGI gears up to move its Glasgow staff to a new Scottish headquarters in the city centre this spring, while its Edinburgh team will switch to new premises in the capital’s George Street later this month.

Prior to joining the IT group McGranaghan worked as a roadshow presenter with Scottish Executive and the Royal Bank of Scotland, encouraging young people, especially young women, into sectors such as tech and IT.

'A driving force for STEM'

She began her CGI career as an account director in 2012 and was appointed vice president of consulting services for CGI Scotland West one year later. Under her leadership, the business won an IT services contract with Glasgow City Council, which included delivering 52,000 iPads to local schools as part of Europe’s biggest digital education project.

McGranaghan said: “CGI’s Scottish operations are now a key part of its global business, with a proven track record which I want to build on in the coming year.

“We want to continue to focus on creating the digital skill sets for a 21st century workforce and being a driving force for STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] education, as well as leading the way in training and employing women in tech.”

Tara McGeehan, president of CGI’s UK operations, said: “CGI believes Lindsay, as new business unit leader for Scotland, has the track record for building and enhancing our workforce and capabilities in Scotland. She is a highly successful and respected colleague who really knows the business and is committed to CGI’s growth strategy in Scotland.

“It is also important to mention that a large number of Lindsay’s senior cabinet in the Scottish business unit are women – highlighting CGI’s determination to broaden the diversity of its leadership teams.”