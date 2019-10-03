Calls for mandatory aviation complaint handling body

A consumer group is calling for the aviation sector to have a single mandatory resolution scheme which handles complaints swiftly and “has real teeth” after it found that Ryanair quit a controversial aviation complaints body after being made to pay more than £3.6 million in handling fees and compensation last year.

Which? said that Ryanair’s decision to leave Aviation ADR - one of two non-mandatory complaints bodies - at the end of November last year is set to potentially save Ryanair millions, but could leave passengers struggling to get compensation.

The majority of the largest airlines flying from the UK are signed up to one of two UK schemes, Aviation ADR or CEDR. While both have been authorised to handle escalated passenger complaints since 2016 neither is mandatory.

In the first 11 months of 2018, Aviation ADR received more than 14,000 Ryanair complaints and the airline was told to pay out more than £2.6 million to passengers in compensation between October 2018 and the end of March 2019, according to the most recent complaints data.

Ryanair also had to pay at least £75 for each complaint Aviation ADR handled - suggesting a bill for more than £1 million in fees alone during 2018.

But after Ryanair cut ties with the arbitration scheme at the end of November last year, only 553 passengers in total pursued claims with the Civil Aviation Authority in the following four months - suggesting a huge saving in fees and compensation for Ryanair, which cannot be compelled to pay out even if the aviation regulator finds in a passenger’s favour.

As of April this year, 466 of these claims were unresolved and official figures do not reveal if anyone had received compensation.

Rory Boland, Which? Travel editor said: “The broken aviation complaints system favours the interests of airlines over passengers - allowing them to wriggle out of paying compensation and putting many people off claiming at all.

“The uphill struggle that many have faced trying to claim the compensation they are owed has left thousands of holidaymakers significantly out of pocket for delayed and cancelled flights. It demonstrates why all airlines must be made to sign up to a single resolution scheme with real power to ensure passengers are treated fairly and money is paid out where it’s due.”

Until 2016 all airline complaints had to go to the CAA. However, the CAA’s rulings are purely advisory and airlines could only be compelled to pay compensation by the courts. In response, the CAA authorised private firms CEDR and Aviation ADR to handle complaints instead.

Airlines are now allowed to choose who handles their complaints. British Airways has chosen CEDR. Tui, Easyjet, Virgin Atlantic, Wizz and many small airlines have chosen Aviation ADR.

Other airlines have chosen not to have an official arbitrator at all.

Ryanair has not yet responded to a request for comment, although it told Which? that its "policy is to pay all valid claims within an industry-leading 10 days of receipt".