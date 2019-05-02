Calero Software signals growth intentions with Edinburgh HQ

US-based Calero Software has cut the ribbon on its new European headquarters in Edinburgh as it pushes ahead with its growth plans.

The official launch of the Torphichen Street base follows Calero’s acquisition last year of Edinburgh-based software business Veropath.

Calero, which specialises in technology expense management and managed mobility services software, is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a US-based private equity firm headquartered in Boston.

The establishment of the European HQ sees the majority of the firm’s European-based software development, operations and sales resources located in the capital’s west end, as the group progresses its expansion strategy across the region.

Calero said it was increasing investment in research and development, operations and sales in Edinburgh to support its “rapidly growing” global client base.

It has recruited Andrew Wyse as regional managing director to lead its European operation. This includes the company’s sales and marketing, engineering and operations office in the Netherlands.

Joe Pajer, president and chief executive of Calero, said: “Our new European headquarters is a defining moment in Calero’s ambitious growth strategy for, and investment in, Europe.

“We have chosen Edinburgh as the location for our headquarters to tap into Scotland’s deep technology talent pool to add to our existing dynamic team. Topping off another year of record growth in 2018, we could not be more excited about the Edinburgh headquarters.”

Ivan McKee, the Scottish Government minister for trade, investment and innovation, officially opened the new HQ, which provides office capacity to grow the team size by up to 40 per cent.

He said: “It’s an honour to welcome Calero’s European headquarters to Edinburgh.

“The decision by Calero to lead its European operations from here is testament to Edinburgh, and Scotland, that is fast becoming known worldwide for its vibrant technology scene.

“The Scottish Government has published an ambitious plan to boost international exports and I am delighted that, in Calero, we have added another important exporter to our economy, an encouraging marker for economic development in Scotland.”

Pajer added: “Calero employs more than 400 people, servicing thousands of customers in more than 50 countries across the world.

“Over the years, the company operated from our Rochester and Atlanta offices in the US. But we have every intention of expanding our business in Europe and becoming the global leader in communications and cloud management software.

“In June 2018, we acquired Veropath, a data analytics firm and leading provider of telecom expense management solutions, founded and headquartered in Edinburgh. We are already seeing a clear benefit from the synergies between the two businesses and the complementary strengths Veropath was able to bring to Calero.

“Earlier that year in January, and for similar reasons, we acquired A&B Groep, based in the Netherlands. Together, Veropath and A&B give us an industry leading foundation for our European business.

“The choice of Edinburgh – a relatively small city by global standards but one that punches considerably above its weight – as the location for our European headquarters was a deliberate and considered one.

“It was based on the existing Veropath infrastructure and network, the UK’s status as the second largest global telecom expense management market – a key growth area for Calero – and our confidence in Edinburgh for doing business.

“For any business, Edinburgh should be a hugely attractive environment.”