Cairngorm Windows racks up 16% growth rate

Cairngorm Windows has enjoyed a double-digit hike in trade and commercial contracts, marking its best performance in this sector for a decade.

The Inverness-based company said it was tendering an “unbelievable volume” of new housing-related work going into the New Year as it unveiled a 16 per cent rise in commercial contracts in 2019.

Managing director David Dowling revealed that a record £2 million of contracts had been secured from Highland Council and housing associations, an increase of almost £1m.

“We have added a further 16 per cent growth over the past 12 months, which is immensely gratifying and beyond expectation.

“Maintaining that momentum is all the more important as domestic sales are down 6 per cent this year because homeowners wait to see the effects of Brexit.

“We have been extremely busy in our northern core area but also in the Central Belt, where we began a development at Whitburn, West Lothian, eight months ago.”