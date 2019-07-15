Cadence Investment hails rising assets

Have your say

An Edinburgh-based boutique investment manager has hailed continued growth as its assets under management surpassed the $150 million (£117m) mark.

Cadence Investment Partners, which is focused on a long-term strategy in the Asian market, started out in 2015 advising on $15m in assets.

The partnership was founded by Jason McCay, Richard Evans and Stewart Higgins, all formerly of established equity specialist Martin Currie.

Since its launch, the Cadence Strategic Asia Fund has returned 23 per cent, against 7 per cent for the MSCI Asia Net Total Return index.

Cadence’s core concept is a long-term approach with a highly focused portfolio of 20 to 30 holdings.

The firm said: “Our assets under management have grown steadily over the past four years, supported by a number of wealth managers and family offices. We are encouraged by our progress and we remain focused on delivering strong long-term performance.

“As our assets now pass the $150m mark, we are seeing greater interest in our product from the wealth management industry.

“Our strategy appeals to those who are attracted to the long-term prospects for Asian economic growth and like managers who are heavily personally invested in the strategy.”