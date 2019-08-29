Cable conference shines light on multi-billion opportunity

Have your say

Industry bodies Subsea UK and RenewableUK have joined forces to deliver a conference that will place the spotlight on the “multi-billion-pound prize” for underwater cabling.

The two-day Cables 2019 event is due to take place on 29-30 October in Aberdeen and will feature a series of panels and sessions designed to give an insight into the subsea cables industry.

Between 2018 and 2028, almost 20,000 kilometres of cables for offshore wind are likely to have been installed globally, worth some £5.3 billion.

RenewableUK boss Maf Smith said: “The growing subsea cables market represents a multi-billion-pound prize for companies who are prepared to seize it.”

Neil Gordon, chief executive of Subsea UK, added: “The increase in offshore renewable projects has provided a boost to the UK’s subsea cable industry which has grown exponentially in recent years.

“We are seeing an increase in companies developing new technology to support this growing industry.”