Buzzworks 'coup' as Carole Lamond joins from Tesco Bank

Buzzworks Holdings, the restaurant and bar operator with about a dozen venues, chiefly in Ayrshire, has hired a new people director.

Carole Lamond, who has more than 20 years’ experience in personnel and people development, has joined the family business to help oversee employee development and retention as Buzzworks focuses on its continued growth strategy.

Prestwick-headquartered Buzzworks employs more than 500 people. Lamond has joined the firm from Tesco Bank where she held a number of HR positions including a “business partnering” role.

Kenny Blair, managing director, said: "Securing Carole as our new people director is a fantastic coup for the business, with the role our most senior appointment to date. This is testament to our ambition of growing Buzzworks further."

Lamond added: "It is an exciting time to join Buzzworks. There is a huge opportunity for growth for both employees and the business as a whole.

"I view joining Buzzworks as going back to my hospitality roots, with a team that cares passionately about their people and their customers."