Business Gateway rolls out Rural Roadshow to support Perthshire companies

Business Gateway Tayside is hitting the road next month to host a seven-stop roadshow targeting rural companies across Perthshire.

Its inaugural Rural Roadshow, running from 21 October to 1 November, will visit Pitlochry and Crieff for two days each, followed by a day in Gleneagles, Scone and Kinross.

The business support organisation has partnered with Perthshire Chambers of Commerce and Perth & Kinross Council to provide master classes, surgery sessions and networking events tailored to companies in the region.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak with experts about the distinct challenges they face as rural businesses.

Andrew Dobbie, founder of Glasgow creative agency MadeBrave, will launch the initiative at a networking event on Thursday 26 September at Cardney Estate near Dunkeld, which sought advice from Business Gateway after opening earlier this year.

Nicki Mearns, operations manager at Business Gateway Tayside, said: “Our Rural Roadshow is specifically designed to aid local businesses by providing them with the skills and knowledge that will allow them to flourish.

“In particular, our launch event will focus on the importance of building a community for rural businesses in order to increase their support network and avoid working in isolation.”

Lewis Cameron, co-owner of Cardney Estate, added: “We have already added an additional outdoor space and a three-bedroom bungalow to the estate.

“Demand for accommodation in Perthshire is high, so with Business Gateway’s expert support, we have been able to take advantage of market conditions and expand our offering.”