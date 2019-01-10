Business Gateway launches campaign to support more SMEs

Have your say

Business Gateway is launching a campaign aimed at helping the organisation connect with more of Scotland’s small businesses.

Scotland’s national business advice service has pushed the button on its Missing Pieces campaign to raise awareness of its services and increase the number of firms it supports.

The organisation supports small firms with growth, providing help with areas such as digital technology, new markets, innovation and finance.

Business Gateway figures show that in 2018 the service helped in excess of 3,000 small and medium-sized enterprises to scale up and provided support that resulted in more than 9,000 new businesses successfully starting up.

These include IntelliDigest, a biotechnology start-up from Heriot-Watt University, and Piggery-Smokery, an Aberdeenshire-based bacon producer, which plan to expand after receiving help from Business Gateway.

Chief officer Hugh Lightbody said: “By connecting with us, businesses have the opportunity to develop in all areas – whether that is establishing themselves in the market or sustainably scaling-up.

“In addition to having access to someone offering impartial advice, Business Gateway has extensive online resources and offers free research services.

“At a time when Brexit offers uncertainty, it’s crucial to continue to grow Scotland’s indigenous businesses and build on their deep-rooted entrepreneurial spirit.

“We want to drive growth forward through our Missing Pieces campaign and demonstrate how Business Gateway can support ambitious enterprises by pinpointing vital business functions which contribute towards unlocking their full potential.”

Business Gateway has a network of 170 advisors in Scotland.