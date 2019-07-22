Business creation rate in Scotland lags behind the UK, figures show

The number of businesses in Scotland has soared by 46 per cent in the devolution era, but the creation rate still lags behind the UK as a whole, research has found.

There were 338,110 firms based north of the Border in 2018, according to official statistics which exclude non-profit organisations, a jump from 231,525 at the turn of the century. But across the UK there are 2.2 million more businesses than in 2000 - an increase of 63 per cent.

Business growth rate in Scotland lags behind the UK average. Picture: John Devlin

The growth gap has led to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), who compiled the figures, to call on the Scottish Government to "carefully consider" how its policies are impacting on local economies.

The FSB said that between 2000 and 2018, Scotland’s population increased by 7.4 per cent and the UK’s population increased by 12.8 per cent, which could partially account for the disparity in business growth rates. The group added this gap "underlined the case" for a future immigration system which meets Scotland’s needs.

The figures come just a week after it was revealed Scotland faced a near £1 billion black hole in its tax revenues in the first year after Holyrood took control of sweeping new financial powers. The country had lower economic growth than the rest of the UK, which resulted in a £940 million shortfall in the expected tax take in 2017/18.

“There are 100,000 more Scottish businesses now than when the new Scottish Parliament first met in May 1999," said Andrew McRae, FSB’s policy chairman in Scotland.

“These operators have started up in an environment where a decision made at Holyrood can have as much of an influence on a firm’s success as an announcement during the UK Budget. This means decision-makers in Holyrood have to combine their ambitions for the country with an understanding of how their proposals will work in the real economy.

“While UK-wide business growth figures are disproportionately influenced by London and the South-East, Scotland should aspire to drive up both start-up and business survival rates. Building the vibrant and successful Scotland we all want to see requires a flourishing private sector. But to grow our business community, we need a steady stream of people prepared to set up on their own.”

Mr McRae added: “FSB research shows that migrants boost Scotland’s business start-up rate while immigrant business owners alone deliver a £13billion annual contribution to our economy.

“And we know that some of our most important industries are reliant upon talent and labour from outside of Scotland. That’s why we need to develop an immigration policy which meets Scottish small businesses’ needs.”

