Business bid firm chaired by Scottish rugby's David Sole names new managing director

AM Bid, the business bid specialist chaired by Scots rugby legend David Sole, has revealed a change at the top after appointing a new managing director.

Former bid development director David Gray will replace MD Andrew Morrison, who founded the North Berwick firm in 2014.

Founder Andrew Morrison will become business development director. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Morrison will step into the position of business development director.

The appointment comes as AM Bid looks to drive expansion after this week opening the doors to its new Edinburgh headquarters.

The bid and tender specialist is one of the first tenants in the 40,000 square foot WeWork facility on the capital’s George Street.

AM Bid now generates close to £1 million annual turnover.

Gray, who joined the company in 2016 from EDF Energy, said: “I knew that Andrew had spotted a gap in the market when he set the business up and that there would be demand for our services.

“When I joined, we had four staff in total. I was determined to help us grow and become more established in our key markets, so it is very satisfying to now have a staff team of ten, a new office in Edinburgh and an established client base across a broad range of sectors.”

Morrison, who was named IoD Scotland Emerging Director of the Year in 2018, added: “David has strong leadership qualities and has consistently developed his career over the past 14 years to get to this point.

“I will lead on bringing in new work to help us to further grow and scale.”