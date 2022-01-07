Bus giant First Bus appoints boss to run Scottish operation employing 3,000 workers

Duncan Cameron, who has been with the company for more than five years, was made interim managing director last May following the promotion of Andrew Jarvis to the role of portfolio managing director.

Since then, he has led First Glasgow, First Aberdeen and First Scotland East through “some of the most challenging times the transport industry has faced”, the firm added.

Cameron is responsible for more than 3,000 staff based at the three operating companies across Scotland. First Bus also operates Bright Bus Tours in Edinburgh.

Duncan Cameron began his career initially with First in 2001 as a graduate trainee and rose through the ranks, holding such positions as operations director for both First Essex and managing director for First Aberdeen. After leaving in 2014 to work in the haulage and logistics sector, he returned to First in 2016. Picture: Greg Macvean

Andrew Jarvis, portfolio managing director, said: “Duncan’s experience, focused determination, passion and positive leadership style have already proved highly effective since stepping into the role on an interim basis in May last year.

“His approach and handling of the challenges the company has faced over the months is one of the many reasons he has been officially appointed managing director and I wish him all the very best as he continues in the role.”

Cameron added: “Since taking on the interim role, I have been inspired by the resilience and dedication of the First Bus team in Scotland.

“Despite the challenging circumstances, we have remained focused on our commitments to provide a safe, affordable and sustainable transport service.

“We continue to move closer to achieving zero emissions by 2035 through investing in new electric and hydrogen vehicles.”

Last month, bosses at Aberdeen-headquartered FirstGroup insisted the business was “more resilient and flexible” following its restructuring but cautioned over the pace of recovery amid tightening Covid restrictions.

The group recently sealed a deal to sell its US Greyhound Lines business to Germany’s FlixMobility more than two years after putting the operation up for sale.

Investors welcomed the deal worth some $172 million (£125m) with the European coach and rail group. It came as part of FirstGroup’s move to focus on its UK transport business, having already offloaded its US school and public service bus operations First Student and First Transit.

The company said passenger volumes at its First Bus operations were 71 per cent of its 2019 levels on average in recent weeks.

