Burns Night fans set to toast 'Ultimate Haggis' after Asda supply deal

Falkirk-based family butcher Malcolm Allan has secured an exclusive listing with Asda for its Ultimate Haggis, which has been developed for forthcoming Burns Night and will arrive in stores across Scotland this week.

It said the 900-gram haggis is called a “chieftain” - and saw Queen Margaret University brought on board for research and taste panels to ensure the recipe passed muster. "A broad selection of different haggis was tasted and after numerous sessions, the Malcolm Allan recipe was adapted to become what it is today," the firm said.

The Ultimate Haggis has been developed for forthcoming Burns Night. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

Gordon Allan, director of Malcolm Allan said: “Everyone has different opinions on what the ultimate haggis should taste like, so we challenged ourselves to find out once and for all – and then create it for the retail market. We really invested in the process and we’re confident we have created the ‘Ultimate Haggis.”

Heather Turnbull of Asda said: “We’ve a great working relationship with Malcolm Allan and the addition to our shelves of the ‘Ultimate Haggis’ is something really special for our Scottish stores. Malcolm Allan has brought an innovative and excusive product to Asda shoppers, which stays true to the traditional Scottish cooking method, meaning our customers can celebrate Burns Night with a great product at a great price.

“As well as the Ultimate Haggis we also have a range of products which have been produced by Scottish suppliers and are perfect for Burns night. With sausages and olives from We Hae Meat, Haggis truffles from Simon Howie Butchers and the McIntosh Burns Box which includes an individually wrapped haggis, tatties, neeps and whisky sauce that consumers can serve according to their individual preferences, there is something to suit the taste buds of every customer.”

Malcolm Allan opened in 1954 and now has 180 staff with Malcolm's sons and grandsons all involved in the company on a day-to-day basis.