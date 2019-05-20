Burness Paull welcomes back two top legal minds to the firm

Burness Paull LLP has hired a lawyer it describes as “one of Scotland’s sharpest legal minds on planning law” as head of its planning department.

It said Alasdair Sutherland is a practising advocate at the Scottish Bar, having been a solicitor in Burness Paull’s dispute resolution department immediately prior to his call to the Bar in 2014. He has dealt with a range of commercial and residential developments, onshore and offshore wind farms, ports and harbours, promoting and challenging development plans, and compulsory purchase. He has also held the position of standing junior counsel to the Scottish Government since 2017. The firm also flagged Andrew Forsyth – a “rising star” in insurance litigation and shipping law – having been appointed to the partnership, taking the total number at the firm to 70. Managing partner Tamar Tammes said: “Both of these new appointments are effectively returnees to the firm, which is a real testament to the strength of our culture and reputation as a great place to work.”

Independent Scottish law firm BTO Solicitors LLP has appointed Jacqueline McCluskey as a partner in the employment law team. Accredited by the Law Society of Scotland as a specialist in employment law, her expertise comprises all aspects of employment and HR legal matters, including employment tribunals. Based at BTO’s Edinburgh offices, she brings a “wealth” of experience across various sectors including manufacturing, education, healthcare, social housing, business services, food and drink and sport. BTO chairman David Gibson said her arrival expands “the range of professional expertise that we provide and enhances our outstanding client offering”.

Accountant and business advisor French Duncan LLP has signed up Rose Kelly as an HR consultant, growing headcount in the department to five. It comes as the 117-year-old firm looks to grow its hotel accounting staff by 15. Managing partner Graeme Finnie said: “This is part of our five-year expansion plan to increase our overall numbers by 40 per cent and to grow the business alongside our traditional accountancy service offering.”

Tilney, which describes itself as one of the largest wealth-managers in Scotland, has appointed Nadia Atanasov as an associate financial planner. She will join the team in its Edinburgh office, which has seen major expansion in recent years.