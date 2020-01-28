Burger dash: Just Eat joins Uber Eats as McDonald’s UK delivery partner

Just Eat is to partner with burger giant McDonald’s as the takeaway delivery business builds up its brand-focused growth strategy.

The company, which has agreed a merger with Takeaway.com, revealed the deal as it reported trading in line with expectations for the past year.

Customers of the fast food chain can already get orders delivered by Uber Eats. Picture: Contributed

It will now work with McDonald’s in the UK and Ireland, becoming the US takeaway behemoth’s second delivery partner in the UK after rival Uber Eats.

Edinburgh cycle scheme sponsor Just Eat said the service will be rolled out during 2020. It has also recently signed deals with partners including Greggs, KFC and Burger King, after previously focusing on independent takeaway businesses.

Peter Duffy, Just Eat's interim chief executive, said: "We are pleased to confirm underlying earnings towards the top end and revenue broadly in line with the guidance range we provided at the start of 2019, notwithstanding the significant developments during the year.

"We are delighted to announce that we have agreed to partner in the UK and Ireland with McDonald's. This partnership, along with our recently announced relationship with Greggs, will require significant investment but will accelerate our growth ambitions and enhance our market position by offering our customers the widest choice available."