Bumper solicitor advocate tally for BTO Solicitors

Legal firm BTO Solicitors LLP claims to have the the largest team of solicitor advocates in Scotland after two of its lawyers gained the qualification.

Alistair Barbour and Debbie Reekie were admitted at a calling ceremony today at the Court of Session. They now have extended rights of audience before the superior civil courts in Scotland as well as the Supreme Court.

Debbie Reekie. Picture: Chris Watt

The move brings the total number of solicitor advocates in the firm’s Advantage Advocacy Service team to 20, said to be the highest headcount in any firm in Scotland.

David Gibson, chairman at BTO, said: “I am delighted that Alistair and Debbie have achieved this qualification. Their new appointments illustrate their impressive legal and advocacy skills and are a welcome addition to our hugely talented team, all of whom are committed to offering advocacy services as a ‘one stop shop’ direct to our clients and to other firms of solicitors who lack their own advocacy capability.”

Barbour is a key member of the largest insurance litigation team in Scotland, consisting of more than 70 professionals.

He specialises in personal injury actions and having gained four years’ experience as a pursuers’ agent, he has focused for the last seven years at BTO on the defence of personal injury actions, including employer’s liability, occupier’s liability, public liability, motor claims and claims arising from occupational stress.

Reekie is a Law Society of Scotland accredited specialist in family law. She previously worked as a criminal defence agent.