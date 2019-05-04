Builders urged to fit homes with ultrafast broadband

Matthew Kirkman, Openreach's director of infrastructure solutions, spoke at BT Murrayfield Stadium
About 3,000 new properties a year – roughly 13 per cent of the total built each year in Scotland – are currently missing out on full-fibre technology, it has emerged.

Digital network operator Openreach has called on Scottish developers to make sure home buyers don’t miss out on ultrafast broadband when buying new properties – after more than 60 homebuilders were told at a conference at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh about the lack of provision. Edinburgh is the first Scottish city to be included in Openreach’s rollout of full-fibre technology.

Matthew Kirkman, Openreach’s director of infrastructure solutions, said: “We want to build closer relationships with Scottish developers large and small, and show how we can help them create future-proof networks in their new developments – and why it matters.”