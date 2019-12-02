BTO builds up team as Pinsent partner arrives

Have your say

Scottish legal firm BTO Solicitors has bolstered its construction team with the appointment of a “highly regarded” lawyer from rival Pinsent Masons.

Fraser Hopkins becomes a partner in BTO’s construction team in Glasgow. He will co-lead the commercial side of the firm’s contentious construction caseload alongside partner Jilly Petrie.

Hopkins is the fifth new partner to be recruited by BTO in 2019, in addition to two internal partner promotions.

The firm’s chairman, David Gibson, said: “Fraser’s appointment forms part of the general development and refocus of our wider construction team, involving both contentious and non-contentious lawyers.

“We are also actively recruiting for a non-contentious construction lawyer to slot into our team.”

Hopkins added: “I look forward to further advance BTO’s construction offering and support our clients across the UK.”

