BT to close 270 UK offices

BT is to close 270 offices in a move described as the biggest programme of its type in the UK.

The telecommunications giant said it will slash its more than 300 UK office locations to around 30 as it consolidates it national footprint.

Around 52,000 people are currently employed across the 300 sites, however BT emphasised that no jobs will be lost as a result of the move.

Edinburgh has now been revealed as one of the first eight locations that will house the company's "workplaces of the future" after it transitions to the new structure.

Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Ipswich, London and Manchester have also been unveiled as key locations for the group.

BT announced plans in May last year to cut 13,000 jobs over a three-year spell as it seeks to save £1.5 billion.

Chief executive Philip Jansen said. “The Better Workplace Programme is about bringing our people together in brilliant spaces, and transforming the way we work. Revealing these eight locations is just the first step; we have dedicated teams working on identifying the best buildings to move into and which ones to redesign for the future.

"As a result of this programme, BT people will be housed in inspiring offices that are better for our business and better for our customers.”

Noel McClean, national officer of the Prospect union, said: "While the union is committed to working with BT to establish offices that are fit for the 21st century, what is left unsaid in today's announcement is what will happen to the current estate.

"Indeed, moving from an estate of over 300 locations to around 30 by 2023 poses a huge logistical challenge for all concerned.

"For example, closing each existing building will require a period of consultation and considerable support for affected staff, from both the company and the union."

As announced in May last year, the group will exit its St Paul’s headquarters in London and is currently seeking a new base in the capital.