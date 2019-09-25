Broadband customers to get fairer deal at end of contract

Broadband providers have pledged to give customers a fairer deal when they come to the end of their contracts, following a review by regulator Ofcom.

Ofcom has set out a range of measures to help ensure out-of-contract broadband customers pay fairer prices, and providers offer better protection to vulnerable customers.

Following a review of company practices, BT, Sky and TalkTalk have agreed to allow their out-of-contract customers to get the same deals as new customers when they take out a new contract. From February, broadband customers must also be told when their contract is coming to an end, and shown the best deals available. People who choose to stay with their provider without signing up to a new contract will be given details of their firm’s best deals every year.

Ofcom found that people who sign a new deal with their current provider could typically pay £8 to £9 less per month than customers who remain out of contract. This is almost as much as the average saving of £9-10 per month made by new customers signing up to an introductory discount with that provider. Meanwhile, a third of those who negotiate a new deal with their provider actually pay less than those on introductory deals.

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s consumer group director, said: “Broadband customers who are out of contract can make big savings – around £100 a year on average – by picking up the phone to their current provider and signing up to a better deal.

“And in future, everyone will be told about the best tariff on offer. Thanks to the commitments we’ve secured from major broadband firms, many customers – including the most vulnerable – will pay less.”

Andrew Milburn, director at comparethemarket.com, said: “It’s simply not acceptable that 8.8 million customers are out of contract and likely paying significantly over the odds for their broadband. The new rules, that will ensure that customers are told when their contract is coming to an end, cannot come soon enough."

Caroline Normand, Which? director of advocacy, said: “We know that many UK households can end up paying over the odds for their broadband if they stay on the same tariff for too long, so action from regulators and the industry to help these customers is a step in the right direction.

“Ofcom will need to closely monitor and report on how the voluntary commitments that providers make are working and ensure that this is encouraging customers to contact their supplier or switch in order to save money, especially as often a faster service is available at a lower price."