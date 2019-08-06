Briggs Marine powers up with diving work for SSE

Briggs, the Fife-headquartered marine services group, has secured a three-year deal with energy giant SSE.

The firm’s Briggs Marine Contractors (BMC) arm will be responsible for the underwater inspection and maintenance of SSE hydro and thermal power generation sites throughout Scotland and the wider UK.

Briggs said its marine dive team has “extensive experience” working in remote and challenging locations and would be delivering a “sustainable and cost effective solution to the client”.

Craig English, director of subsea services with Briggs Marine, said: “Briggs are excited to be consolidating our relationship with the SSE Group and we look forward to providing our expertise to the contract.”

Briggs Marine, which is headquartered in Burntisland, provides a range of services across the marine industry including subsea cable repair, installation and maintenance, marine survey, vessel management, oil spill response, moorings, skilled manpower and aids to navigation. It has operational bases throughout the UK, the Falkland Islands and Canada.

In January, Briggs said it had overcome “challenging” conditions in the oil and gas markets to book a double-digit rise in turnover. Accounts for the year ending March 2018 showed an annual turnover of £58 million, up 17 per cent from the previous year.