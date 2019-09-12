The brewing and pub scene across Scotland is booming, according to the new edition of the beer "Bible", with 18 new breweries opening this year.

CAMRA's Good Beer Guide revealed that there are 127 breweries in Scotland, including 18 new ones. Among those which have opened in the past twelve months are Big Fish Brewing Co in Stonehaven and Glasgow's Overtone Brewing Co.

The Bridge Inn in Peebles has also been named one of the best pubs in the UK, making its way to the next stage of the competition in the nationwide search for CAMRA’s Pub of the Year. 77 Scottish pubs have been included in the guide for the first time. The inn topped the list of best pubs in Scotland and Northern Ireland, alongside 16 winners from other regions of the UK.

The pub was praised for being a "cheerful, welcoming, town-centre local" which is also known as 'the Trust'. Judges said it has a "bright, comfortable bar which is decorated with jugs, bottles, pictures of old Peebles and displays relating to outdoor pursuits" and a "cosy corner with a log burner"

It will now compete in the next round of the competition, hoping to be named one of four finalists - and stay in with a chance of becoming the overall winner, to be revealed in February.

Tom Stainer, CAMRA’s chief executive said: "It is fantastic to see such strong growth in the Scottish brewing sector with 127 breweries north of the border.

"This explosion in brewing is a direct response to a more discerning beer consumer which demands a wide range of beers – from the palest golden ale to the darkest, richest stout."

He added: "The beer revolution rolls on and appears to be unstoppable with more and more Scottish breweries opening to keep up with the demand for full-bodied and flavoursome beers. We hope beer drinkers across Scotland will take time to try a new locally brewed real ale to celebrate this great success."