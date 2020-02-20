Brewers hop to it at Johnston Carmichael-backed beer accelerator

Johnston Carmichael is ­backing a major UK accelerator programme to support brewing start-ups.

The accountancy and business advisory firm will sponsor the new accelerator scheme, which will offer mentoring and guidance valued at £50,000. The initiative is part of beer festival BrewLDN, ­taking place at The Old ­Truman Brewery in ­London from 27 to 29 February, where three aspiring brewers will battle it out for prize.

Johnston Carmichael, which counts hundreds of food and drinks businesses amongst its client base, is among the firms supplying expert advice.

Judges will assess the three finalists on their performance at BrewLDN, as well as examining at the cohort’s business plan, brand and sales strategy.

Adam Hardie, head of food and drink at Johnston Carmichael, who will help to judge the accelerator scheme, said: “From Cornwall to Caithness, craft brewing is flourishing. But with an increasing number of brewers entering the sector every year, the competition is greater than ever for start-ups.

"The BrewLDN Accelerator programme will help aspiring brewers to get a foothold in the crowded ­market-place and put them on the road to success.”

Last year, Johnston Carmichael partnered with The Brewers Association of Scotland and law firm TLT to launch a free hotline for ­brewers seeking advice on licensing and tax issues.