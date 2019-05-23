BrewDog are giving away free Punk IPA in Edinburgh - and this is how you can get it

BrewDog will be giving away free pints of Punk IPA in Edinburgh as part of its 'craft beer revolution' across 16 European cities.

Billed as the 'Punk State,' a truck will arrive during the night and set up a shop and bar with seating by morning on the city's Castle Street, from August 2nd-3rd.

Visitors will receive a BrewDog passport on arrival which, once stamped, will entitle them to a free pint of Punk IPA. The passports will also provide details on the benefits of becoming an 'equity punk,' with new sign-ups joining a 107,000-strong community and being entered into a draw with the chance to receive £1 million worth of BrewDog shares.

The Punk IPA tour builds on the success of last year when the independent craft brewer handed out 23,000 cans of their flagship beer.

And the Aberdeenshire-based company are promising this year's event will be "bigger and better than ever."

BrewDog says their mission is about introducing drinkers to an alternative to the mass market in the "battle against big beer."

James Watt, Captain of BrewDog, said: “With Punk State being such a huge success last year, we really wanted to dial it up to 11 in 2019 with a bigger and better tour that not only spans the UK but Europe as well.”

"At BrewDog we always want to put our money where our mouth is and let the beer do the talking, this is why we’re bringing our flagship beer, Punk IPA, directly to the people so they can experience the craft beer revolution firsthand."

The tour will also be coming to Aberdeen's Civic Square on August 9th-10th.

Other European cities being visited this year include Barcelona, Milan and Hamburg.