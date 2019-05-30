Borthwick Castle makes national awards final

Borthwick Castle is delighted to have been selected as a finalist for the ‘Best Scottish Events Venue and Events Team’ accolade at the E Awards.

Now in its fourth year, The ‘E’ (for excellence) Awards are dedicated to celebrating Scotland’s dynamic and creative events and festivals industry.

The winners will be announced at a glitzy summer party at the Assembly Rooms Edinburgh on June 13.

Borthwick Castle general manager Johanne Falconer said: “At Borthwick Castle we are really proud of our diverse and creative events offering which we continue to develop with new product and innovations to ensure we stand out from the crowd; delivering truly unique and bespoke events to each and every one of our discerning guests.

“We are really excited to be finalists at The E Awards which is a real testament to the dedication and hard work of our events team, who are based at the Castle.”